Northamptonshire Sport has been named as one of three contenders for Tesco’s Community Champions vote in Daventry, with a top prize of £1,500.

Contending for votes along with the Green Acres Rural Enterprise Centre CIC and Young lives Vs Cancer, Northamptonshire Sport is hoping to use the prize money to buy exercise equipment for its newly opened South Brook Community Centre in Daventry East.

The three enterprises will be voted on by Tesco customers using tokens handed out after every purchase. Out of a total pool of £3,000, the third most-voted will win £500, second will win £1,000 and first will get the remaining £1,500.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation would buy land curling kits if it wins the funds.

Even if the organisation comes third, Northamptonshire Sport has plans to buy a land curling set geared towards getting people active again, especially after lockdowns that has led many people’s fitness to slip.

Graeme Wilson, 42, who is one of the charity’s place-based officers, submitted the bid for the charity to take part.

He said: "We are absolutely delighted to of been chosen as one of Tesco's Community Champions.

"We’re looking to get everyone active, especially people with long-term health difficulties and older people, because of the fantastic boosts to both physical and mental health that it offers.

"The money we receive from this will make such a massive difference to people living in and around the Southbrook Estate.

"We know how hard it can be for people to get active and want to kit out their lovely new Community Centre with equipment that can help make it become a real social hub in which people can enjoy physical activity.

"Therefore any votes that people make for us in the stores will be much appreciated.”

Graeme said that giving extra kit and investment to deprived areas like Southbrook, as well as Rushden, would provide greater opportunities for people who, usually, do not get the chance, according to the charity

Tesco's Community Grants scheme has already provided more than £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.