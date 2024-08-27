People in Everdon, Northamptonshire, are celebrating three anniversaries this year – the 50th anniversary of the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre and the village hall and fete.

To mark this occasion, Jean Drake, who has been the Everdon Village Hall chairperson over the last two years, and a group of locals decided to make a wall hanging featuring embroidered patches with some of the village's notable locations and activities.

Jean, 67, said: “It's been a community project. We gathered a group of interested villagers together, and it's gone from there really.

“It was really an opportunity. We decided to celebrate the community and what happened over 50 years because I don't suppose there are many villages that have got things that have been going for 50 years.”

The group has been working on this project since April. The unveiling of the wall hanging took place on Saturday (August 24) at Everdon Village Hall.

“It is an amazing piece of work, showcasing so much talent,” said Jean.

Over the bank holiday weekend, people travelled to Everdon Village Hall to see the wall hanging before attending the village fete on the Village Green.

“It's such a close community, and everybody works together. It is lovely to celebrate those three things that are integral to the village.

“The Parish Council supported us. Different villages have supported us. It's very nice to see that both males and females of all ages have contributed to the wall hanging,” said Jean.

