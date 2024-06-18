Northamptonshire residents complain of upcoming Silverstone Formula 1 British Grand Prix parking plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Locals criticise Silverstone village's parking plans for the upcoming Formula 1 British Grand Prix event.

Road closures and parking restrictions are set in place for this year’s event, similar to last year, with the addition of the Abthorpe Crossroads closure.

The upcoming arrangements call for parking restrictions in Silverstone, Whittlebury, and Dadford to be in effect from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7.

Hazel Boxell, from Whittlebury, said: “I don't think that's fair. We're quite a remote village. We have absolutely nowhere to park.

“They say there's nothing they can do. It's just ridiculous.”

Last year's event at Silverstone circuit in Towcester drew in 480,000 people, with almost 160,000 fans attending on Sunday's race day alone.

Following last year’s complaints, the circuit held several information day events in May for the residents to outline the changes to this year's event, including which roads will have waiting or parking restrictions in place during the event.

With no driveway, Hazel, 80, and her 86-year-old husband, who suffers from arthritis, park on the road. The parking restrictions will impact the street they reside on.

“Quite a few of us haven't got a drive and we have to park on the road. People have visitors, but we can't have visitors because we've got nowhere to park.

“We're sort of shut in here for the weekend because of the traffic flow; it's absolutely horrendous, and we can't get out of the village,” said Hazel.

Both residents and visitors may receive penalty notices if they park on coned roads. The notices will be issued by enforcement officers provided by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), who will be in the locality during the operational period.

Hazel claims that she was told by the local authorities to ask her neighbours if she could park on their drives.

“This is not good enough,” she said.

Parking enforcement is set to be operational from Friday until Sunday.

A WNC spokesperson said: “West Northamptonshire Council is working with Silverstone to manage traffic during the F1 Grand Prix.

“The Council has received a request from the Circuit that there are parking restrictions in place for the main access routes and surrounding areas which are highways maintained and subsequently, will enforce this as required.”