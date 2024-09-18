Northamptonshire pub’s charity golf day raised more than £1,500 for hospice

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin

Community news reporter for Daventry

Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 20:02 BST
Around 44 golfers took part in The Crown Inn’s event last month, which saw a fundraising total of £1,650 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a charity that supports their team in providing specialist hospice care to patients.

The golf tournament was held at the Cold Ashby Golf Centre in Northampton, followed by a prize ceremony and raffle at The Crown Inn.

Husband and wife Mark and Gail Rich have been running the pub in West Haddon, Northamptonshire, since February.

Mark said they chose to fundraise for the hospice because it is a "good" and "worthy" cause.

He said: “From start to finish, it was a really, really good day.

“A great day out playing golf.”

The charity golf day took place on Saturday, August 31. Mark intends to establish it as an annual event.

“We thought we'd sort of test the water and see how it went, but it was an absolute huge success,” said Mark.

Take a look at the event’s pictures below.

People pictured on Saturday, August 31.

1. Charity golf day

People pictured on Saturday, August 31. Photo: Jane Ellis Designs Photography

Photo Sales
People pictured on Saturday, August 31.

2. Charity golf day

People pictured on Saturday, August 31. Photo: Jane Ellis Designs Photography

Photo Sales
People pictured on Saturday, August 31.

3. Charity golf day

People pictured on Saturday, August 31. Photo: Jane Ellis Designs Photography

Photo Sales
People pictured on Saturday, August 31.

4. Charity golf day

People pictured on Saturday, August 31. Photo: Jane Ellis Designs Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthampton