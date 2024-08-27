Northamptonshire postmaster helps to raise £60,000 to refurbish run-down Northampton village playground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire postmaster is aiming to raise funds to refurbish a run-down playground.

Kislingbury playing fields, home to football, cricket, and bowls clubs, has a playground for children, but much of the equipment has been there since the association was set up in the 1970s and is now broken beyond repair.

The charity Kislingbury Playing Field Association and a group of people started a campaign in April 2021 with the goal of eventually building a new play area with new equipment at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike most village playing fields, the Kislingbury playing fields are not governed or run by a parish council, so the association has to raise its funds to maintain and improve the facilities.

Vidur pictured standing outside the Post Office.

Many Northamptonshire residents, including postmaster Vidur Pandya, have been supporting the team in achieving the goal.

The 27-year-old postmaster said: “Supporting this fundraiser for a new playing field is incredibly important to me.”

So far, the community’s efforts have helped to raise around £60,000 for the new playing field. The target is £150,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pandya moved to the village from London to take over the shop in February 2023. He now runs the business with his parents and three staff members, who all live in the village.

Along with collaborating closely with the Kislingbury Playing Field Association and other community members to increase awareness for the campaign, Mr Pandya has organised an in-branch collection to encourage donations to the cause.

“Our store is about more than selling products and services; it’s about bringing the community together and providing a hub for those who need it.

“It’s about putting a smile on someone’s face, offering a kind word, being there for those who might not have anyone else to talk to that day, and supporting the growth of other local businesses and community initiatives,” said Vidur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is just one of several community-focused efforts supported by Mr Pandya over the past 18 months, including the installation of a Bleed Kit on the shop's side.

The postmaster's community-driven approach to business has paid off, as seen by his nominations for Retail Industry Post Office of the Year and the Better Retailing 'Responsible Retailing' award.