Northamptonshire Police special constable cleared of entering woman's home without permission

A volunteer Northamptonshire Police officer has been cleared of gross misconduct after being accused of entering a woman's home without permission.

Special Constable Edward Butler denied entering a private residence while off duty on various dates during November 2018, according to a report published on February 11.

During a gross misconduct hearing from January 28 to 30, the panel considered all the available evidence, found the allegations not proven and no further action was taken.

The hearing considered whether the conduct was persistent and unwarranted, amounted to a serious invasion of privacy and if Mr Butler failed to show any or adequate apprehension that the complainant would find such conduct unsettling and/or unreasonable.