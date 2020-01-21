Northamptonshire Police special constable accused of entering woman's home without permission

A volunteer Northamptonshire Police officer is accused of committing 'a serious and unwarranted invasion of privacy' by entering a woman's home without permission while off duty.

Special Constable Edward Butler faces a five-day gross misconduct hearing at the force's headquarters, Wootton Hall Park, next week.

It is alleged he entered a private residence without permission or reasonable excuse on various dates during November 2018.

"This [allegedly] amounted to a serious and unwarranted invasion of privacy for the complainant and/or members of her family," according to the hearing agenda published yesterday (Monday, January 20).

The disciplinary panel will consider if Mr Butler failed to show any or adequate apprehension that the complainant would find such conduct unsettling and/or unreasonable.

The hearing is scheduled from Monday until Friday next week.