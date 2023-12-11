Northamptonshire police officer sacked after he made sexual comments to female colleagues and slept on the job
A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked without notice after making sexual comments to female colleagues and sleeping on the job.
The officer – who has not been named by Northamptonshire Police due to “potential reference to medical and mental health issues” – was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing at force Headquarters on December 4.
It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour between May and September 2022 in respect of their comments and treatment of female colleagues.
The specifics include behaving in an “inappropriately personal manner and making sexual comments” to three women on four occasions, as well as “sleeping whilst on duty and on patrol”.
The officer was present at the hearing and admitted the allegations, although said he could not remember making most of the remarks.
The hearing heard allegations that these actions breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.
In conclusion, the panel found the behaviour to be gross misconduct, after considering the evidence.
In a report from the hearing the panel concluded that, “due to the pattern of conduct and the contrasting behaviour towards male officers, it [the behaviour] was targeted at young, female, junior officers”.
Dismissal without notice was deemed the most suitable outcome, as the panel concluded that the conduct was serious enough to justify dismissal due to its “inherent nature and its potential for undermining public trust in the police”.