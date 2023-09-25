News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Northamptonshire Police officer given final written warning after posting to an Only Fans account

The officer admitted the allegations to a misconduct hearing panel
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire police officer has been given a final written warning after he posted on an Only Fans account.

Neil Irving faced a gross misconduct hearing at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters on September 19 and 20.

It is alleged that Mr Irving uploaded photos and videos of sexual content to an account on Only Fans, opened by his partner, between July and December 2022. It is alleged that these actions breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of compliance with the Northamptonshire Police business interests policy. As users of Only Fans pay a subscription to accounts, it is alleged that it is a ‘business interest’ and the officer failed to seek permission in accordance with the policy to be part of operating the business interest.

Police constable Neil Irving has been given a final written warning after posting content to an Only Fans account.Police constable Neil Irving has been given a final written warning after posting content to an Only Fans account.
Police constable Neil Irving has been given a final written warning after posting content to an Only Fans account.
Most Popular

The officer was present at the hearing and admitted the allegations.

Northamptonshire Police also said the conduct of a serving police officer participating in and managing online pornographic content is “likely to seriously undermine public confidence in the police”.

At the hearing, the panel considered the available evidence and found the matter to be gross misconduct. They gave Mr Irving a final written warning for two years and updated the business interests policy to reflect restrictions on Only Fans accounts.

Anyone who has concerns about the behaviour or conduct of anyone who works or volunteers for Northamptonshire Police is encouraged to report it. You can do so by calling 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/complaints.

Related topics:Police officerNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police