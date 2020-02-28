Northamptonshire Police celebrates dogs section by honouring retirees and welcoming latest recruits

Plaque, medals and commendations for team described by chief constable as 'fast becoming one of the best in the country'

Northamptonshire Police is doing more to celebrate its dogs section, which the chief constable described as 'fast becoming one of the best in the country'.

PD Milo with his handler PC Steve Thorpe, Sgt Chris Monday, Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A plaque for retired pooches was unveiled and medals were presented to previous PDs at the force's headquarters tomorrow (Friday, February 28).

A commendation was also given to a handler to turned around an aggresive Alaskan malamute and a cheque was given to the K9 Memorial charity from the unit's 2020 calendar.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "It's absolutely right that not only do we recognise what police officer's do and the service that they give but it's right that we recognise the service dogs as well and we're going to do that in the very best way we can.

"I want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everything the police dogs unit does.

PC Lucy Sculthorpe accepts PD Harper's K9 Memorial medal from Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"They are a phenomenal asset and I promise you, during my tenure, that we will continue to invest in the dog section and we will continue to make it the best in the country, which we are fast becoming in any case."

Ch Cons Adderley was joined by Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold, Paul Nichols from K9 Memorial and officers from the dog section at the presentation.

The event started with a tribute to PD Roddy, who died on Wednesday, before the first K9 Memorial medal was handed to PC Ian McDonald in memory of PD Billy.

Specialist cash, drugs and firearms dog Billy died of cancer while in service in 2018 after nearly eight years in the force.

PD Alfie with his handler PC Ian McDonald, Sgt Chris Monday, Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Another medal was presented to PC Lucy Sculthorpe in recognition of PD Harper, who retired in 2019 having developed bicep tendonitis.

A Superintendents Commendation was then given to Stephen Houghton-Jones for his work to rehabilitate Thor, a dangerous dog seized by police.

Stephen's 'perservance and dedication' to training Thor, who was aggresive and had barely any social skills, allowed him to be successfully re-homed.

Paul from K9 Memorial was presented with a £878 donation, which was raised through the sales of the dog section calendar.

PC Ian McDonald accepts PD Billy's K9 Memorial medal from Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold and Chief Constable. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Finally the plaque of tags to remember retired police dogs was revealed, which will be on display at Wootton Hall Park.

Afterwards the force's newest police dog trainees - springer spaniel Alfie, who will become a specialist victim recovery dog, and German shepherd Ebby, who will be a general purposes PD - were introduced.

Mr Mold said: "The expansion of the team and its capabilities are something that's very important to myself and the chief - it continues to go from strength to strength."

PD Ebby with his handler PC Nick Price, Sgt Chris Monday, Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

PD Bryn with his handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe, Ian Churms, Chief Constable Nick Adderley and Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold. Photo: Northamptonshire Police