Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find missing Ashleigh

Woman last seen in Billing Road area of town

Police want to find a missing woman Ashleigh Hayes, who was last spotted in Northampton on Tuesday night.

Police are appealing for help finding Ashleigh Hayes

The 30-year-old has not been seen since around 6.30pm on Tuesday (February 4) in the Billing Road area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ashleigh is described as of stocky build and with ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a black mac style coat with white piping.

"We would ask anyone with any information about Ashleigh's whereabouts to please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference number MPN1/352/20."