Northamptonshire PC's tragic story driving her to join in former boss' 200km charity run

A former Northamptonshire detective will be back on his old stomping ground on Thursday (May 20) as part of a grueling nine-day 200km charity run.

Andy Cox is National Police Chiefs' Council lead for fatal collision investigations and aims to raise £35,000 for RoadPeace, which helps road crash victims.

The Detective Chief Superintendent will be joined by one of his former colleagues on part of the day-six leg from Towcester to Kilsby

Former Northants Police detective Andy Cox is stopping off at Towcester on his 200km charity run.

PC Emilie Bunkall, of the Force’s Road Crime Team, has volunteered to run some of the route alongside her former 'boss' who provided support to her after her mum was tragically killed in a fatal road traffic collision in 2013.

Emilie said: “I’ve worked in roads policing since 2006, and in my role as a family liaison officer, I supported families who had lost their loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision.

“On June 6, 2013, my world shattered when, on duty, I heard over the police radio that my beautiful mother had been killed in a road traffic collision.

"I found myself walking in the footsteps of those I had supported, and for the first time truly felt their heartbreak.

DCS Andy Cox.

“The last eight years has been a difficult journey for me and my family, a journey I am still very much on. I thought I could no longer be an officer, but my mum was incredibly proud of my traffic role, and this has given me the strength to continue and play my part in road safety.

“Andy was my superintendent when I received the devastating news. He kindly came to visit me at home and offered me whatever help I needed.

"I will always appreciate the time he took to try and help me, which is why I am supporting him on this amazing journey to help others.”

DCS Cox set himself the mammoth task to coincide with Global Road Safety Week, setting off on Saturday from the location of the UK’s first fatal traffic collision, near Crystal Palace in London.

Andy has already raised £28,000 of his target — but you can still support him via his fundraising page HERE and follow his can follow his progress using #AndyCox200km on social media.

Andy said: “RoadPeace do an amazing job to support seriously injured people and bereaved families, helping them come to terms with their loss and supporting them through such a terrible experience.