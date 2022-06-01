Charity chiefs raising funds to support Northamptonshire’s NHS hospitals are getting into the Jubilee spirit by offering cut-price entry to their inaugural Superhero Family Fun Run later this year.

Northamptonshire Health Charity funds equipment and projects that enhance patient care and experience as well as supporting NHS staff wellbeing initiatives at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital and community and mental health hospitals run by Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust.

They are calling all superhero fans to suit up and run, jog or walk the 5km course at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, on July 3.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is offering a Jubilee discount to fun runners signing up for its Superhero event at Wicksteed Park in July

But, until Wednesday (June 8) you can get a handy 30 percent discount on the entry fee simply by entering the word ‘Jubilee’ at registration.

Proceeds will go towards the charity’s Twinkling Stars appeal for a new maternity bereavement suite at KGH although fun-runners can also raise their own sponsorship for their chosen wards or departments.

Prizes are up for grabs for the best-dressed superheroes — Superman, Wonder Woman or even an NHS Hero.

The event’s organiser, Michelle Leighton said: “This is a great opportunity to celebrate all key workers throughout the pandemic so we encourage people to dress up as your favourite postie, bin collector or shop worker, too.

“There is no obligation to dress up if it isn’t your thing, though, and all finishers will get a medal.

“Wicksteed Park are offering all finishers discounted entry for rides and attractions for the day, too.”