Northamptonshire National Garden Scheme garden owners raise £66,000 for charity

Northamptonshire National Garden Scheme (NGS) garden owners raised £66,000 for charity contributing to the £3.5m handed out to beneficiaries.

Green-fingered garden owners who opened their patches of paradise to the public in 2024 were treated to a thank you meal at Coton Manor.

Joint county scheme organiser David Abbott welcomed 39 garden openers to the lunch hosted by the county NGS team.

He said: “The county raised an excellent amount of £66,000, contributing to the national record sum of £3.5m.

"This outstanding achievement has allowed us to donate a significant portion of this money to our beneficiary charities.”

Nationwide donations were given to:

£500,000 to The Queen’s Nursing Institute

£450,000 to each Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Trust, and Hospice UK

£350,000 to each Parkinson’s UK and Carers Trust

£534,000 to various gardeners charities

£337,000 to various garden and health charities

A certificate and engraved stainless steel hand trowel were presented to Emma Wise and Fiona Alexander of Old Rectory in Quinton, Sue and Geoff Woodward of Woodcote Villa, Long Buckby Wharf, John Hunt of Vale View in Spratton and John Forbear of Stone House in Spratton for opening their gardens for 10 years.

For the full list of Northamptonshire gardens opening in the National Garden Scheme go to https://ngs.org.uk/gardens/near/northamptonshire/.