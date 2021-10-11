Northamptonshire man completes 800km walk through France and Spain for charity

Kemal Chetitah, from Naseby, travelled 27km a day along the Camino Frances route, or the French Way.

A Northamptonshire man has walked 800km over 30 days to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK and Asthma UK.

Kemal Chetitah, from Naseby, travelled 27km a day along the Camino Frances route, or the French Way. He made his way from St Jean Pied de Port, over the Pyrenees mountain range, across northern Spain to finally reach the city of Santiago de Compostela.

The 65-year-old was inspired to support Asthma UK because he is asthmatic, and Parkinson’s UK because one of his friends lives with the condition.

He said: “I have had an amazing experience since I began my journey, something which I never would have expected to undertake 12 months ago.

“I crossed the Pyrenees on foot into Spain and then travelled through many fine cities and regions. The scenery was breathtaking. Several times over the course of my journey I would meet up with pilgrims I met earlier in the walk - the camaraderie between us was wonderful to experience.

“I had many nicknames along the way: “the running man” for my penchant of getting up early to be on the road, “the flag man” because I carried flags highlighting Parkinson’s UK and Asthma UK and “Einstein”, as my hair was a little wilder the longer my journey took!

“I am proud of what I have achieved and I would like to thank all my friends and fellow pilgrims for their support and kindness in helping me raise money for my nominated charities.”

Beth Condie, Regional Fundraiser for East Anglia West & Northants at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Kemal for supporting Parkinson’s UK with this epic walk.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“Every penny raised by fundraisers helps drive forward new and better treatments for Parkinson’s, and helps us support people with the condition across the UK.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed.