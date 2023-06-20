Graham Yandell, from West Haddon, has been awarded an MBE for services to food and media.

A Northamptonshire man is “thrilled and humbled” after receiving an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Graham Yandell, from West Haddon, was awarded the honour for his services to media and the food industry in the latest list, which was released on Friday (June 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

After starting his career at The Bedfordshire Times, Graham went on to launch his own publishing firm – Yandell Media – in 1986. The company became a successful business to business publisher in the food industry, and still publishes titles in the sector, including Food Management Today and Meat Management.

Graham founded Yandell Publishing Ltd (part of the Yandell Media Group) in 1986.

In the 1990s, Graham expanded into the travel and tourism industry by buying School Travel Organiser’s Guide, which has now developed into today’s School Travel Organiser.

Graham said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list this year. Having started my media career on The Bedfordshire Times at the age of 17, almost straight from school, I know how lucky I have been to do a job that I love and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked with so many great people over the years who taught me so much.

“My time at Westminster Press and other local newspapers outside the group, and then the decision to move on to International Thomson Business Publishing, offered me fantastic experiences, training and opportunities, and I am grateful to the people who helped me so generously and who encouraged me by their example.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Launching the Yandell Media business way back in 1986 was the main catalyst in my life, both in business and on a personal level.

"My family, including my late parents, my children and my wife Sharon are amazing, and the team at Yandell are consistently second to none. I have gained such great friends and colleagues over the years and to now be recognised by my country with an MBE is both thrilling and humbling.

"I could not have achieved so many wonderful things without the help and encouragement of all these marvellous people, and I dedicate this honour to them.”