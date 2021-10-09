Northamptonshire instructors needed for county This Girl Can fitness training programme

This Girl Can is coming to Northamptonshire and instructors are needed to help women and girls get active and enjoy keeping fit - and discount training places are available.

Local charity Northamptonshire Sport is looking for instructors who hold qualifications in exercise to music, group training to music, dance fitness qualifications or equivalent, to support a programme of events for the ‘This Girl Can’ campaign.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Sport said: "An instructor knows what it's like to stand at the front, to smile, sweat, and inspire people to achieve; and chances are, they entered the industry to change peoples' lives for the better. If this sounds like you, please sign up.

This Girl Can

"If instructors are supporting residents in low socio-economic areas, ethnically diverse residents, people with disabilities and/or long-term health conditions then Northamptonshire Sport may be able to reduce the cost further and offer support to start the sessions."

Northamptonshire Sport is holding a training day November 28 2021 in Corby for group exercise instructors - and there is a 50 per cent discount off the training for those wishing to take part.

Full details on the course can be found via the EMD UK website and to sign up to be an instructor visit the courses section of the Northamptonshire Sport website