The creative arts in Northamptonshire can now apply for grants of up to £10,000 through the recently launched 'Let's Create Jubilee Fund', a national fund which looks to rejuvenate the arts after lockdown.

Helmed by Arts Council England (ACE), the fund will see a total pool of £60,000 allocated to support voluntary and community groups that develop creative and cultural activities in Northamptonshire.

Each grant could range anywhere from £750 and £10,000, as part of the build up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

The fund has been set up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The effort opened on January 4 and is being managed locally by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, which has taken on the responsibility due to their 'community expertise' as the foundation's deputy CEO put it.

Rachel McGrath Deputy CEO and grants director for Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: "I don't think you can put a price on them, really. Their value is immense, particularly during the last few years of this pubic health crisis. Being able to engage with creative activity has been a life saver.

"While lockdown has eased, people have been really wanting to reconnect with their communities through creative arts. They provide the social approach of connecting people and making them able to express themselves through a range of artistic endeavors.

"We're looking not just at music and theatre, but at dance, visual arts, literature, combined arts including festivals and carnivals, as well as museums and library activities.

"We know it's been extremely difficult for even our largest creative bodies.

"But I feel that creative arts groups really deserve that boost to funding because they've worked so hard to continue their performances and services during this time by going round and trying new things."

The Northamptonshire Community Foundation is just one of 47 similar bodies that will distribute a total of £5 million nationally, which has been funded by players of the National Lottery.

While it is not essential, applicants are strongly encouraged to partner with an artist, creative or cultural organisation that has been in receipt of ACE funding within the last 4 years to help deliver their project.

Those who can apply for the grants include; constituted voluntary or community organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit companies.

Rachel McGrath said: "I think that arts, including the smaller productions, are going to be key as part of our social and economic recovery from Covid-19.

"Even though we are a few years in at this point, I hope they will bring that break in the clouds. It's essential to helping people's emotional and mental health.

"This as well as giving opportunity to young actors across Northamptonshire, as well as the aspirations of those engaging in the arts more widely."

Applicants will have until February 28 to be considered for the funds, on which a decision will be made by Friday April 1, 2022.