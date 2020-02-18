Northamptonshire couple on quarantined cruise ship positive for coronavirus

David and Sally Abel taken to hospital in Japan after confirming news via Facebook

The Northamptonshire couple on board a quarantined carrying cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

David Abel's Facebook post confirmed the couple have tests positive for the virus

David Abel revealed via Facebook at around 6.45am today (Tuesday February 18) that he and wife Sally were waiting to be taken to hospital.

The grandparents, from Woodford Halse near Daventry, having been issuing regular updates on life aboard the ship through social media and TV interviews.

David tweeted: "There is going to be a time of quiet. We have been proved positive and leaving for hospital soon. Blessings all."

The couple, who have been married for more than 50 years, have been stuck on board the Diamond Princess for two weeks since an outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Abel said on Monday he and his wife had been tested and were awaiting results.

He added “It’s all getting to us now, not just me, other passengers as well, it’s the not-knowing factor that is the real challenge.”

Mr Abel also revealed said that he was packing a bag just in case he is confirmed to have the virus, adding that he had heard that another passenger simply got a knock on her cabin door and was “frogmarched off” to hospital.

The quarantine began on a dock in Yokohama on February 3 when more than 3,700 people including staff and passengers were ordered to stay in their cabins.

Diamond Princess' owners, Carnival, confirmed overnight that 169 more passengers had tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total to more than 600.

Preliminary plans were underway to allow unaffected passengers to disembark tomorrow and the Foreign Office said it was "working to organise a flight" to evacuate British citizens.

The Coronavirus virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally and has killed at least 1,850 patients, the vast majority in China. The World Health Organiaation has called the virus a threat to global health.