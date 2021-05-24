A grant-making charity in Northamptonshire has launched an online theatre show to raise awareness of food poverty.

Written by former foodbank manager Tara Osman, Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s live theatre film highlights real life stories about people who are forced to rely on food banks to support both themselves and their families.

‘Foodbank: 2021’, shot under Covid-safe restrictions during lockdown, provides a window into the world of food poverty in the UK, documented by a food bank worker who is 'lincensed by what she has seen'.

The film is based on real people's experiences.

There are dramatised stories of people’s real life struggles with financial hardship, food insecurity and food poverty.

Tara Osman said: “This play pulls no punches, and nor should it.

“It is a disgrace that anyone is facing hunger when supermarket shelves are stuffed full of food.

“Hopefully, Foodbank: 2021 underlines the urgency and necessity of political action to tackle hunger.”

Across the last year, Northamptonshire Community Foundation distributed £362,293 to local charities and community groups to help provide food aid for those shielding and self isolating and other vulnerable residents, as well as those experiencing financial hardship.

The foundation is also currently providing grants to charities through its Family Food Aid Fund to help struggling families living on a low income.

Rachel McGrath, deputy CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, added: “The pandemic may be receding, but the urgent need to tackle food poverty goes on.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we continue to provide funds to help tackle food insecurity in our local communities and welcome donations to help continue the programme.

“I really urge anyone to watch Foodbank: 2021, which has been produced on behalf of Northamptonshire Food Poverty Network is based on real life stories.

“It is a challenging watch and reflects the distressing and unjust circumstances many find themselves in.

“As part of our global goals work, we want to be a part of the local response to ensure we have zero hunger on our doorsteps by 2030.”

Foodbank: 2021 is now available to watch online on Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s YouTube channel.