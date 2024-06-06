Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A challenge that could have seen the panel deciding the fate of Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley dismissed has been rejected.

The three-man panel led by legally qualified chairman Callum Cowx had been accused of bias and pre-concluding evidence that had been put before the misconduct hearing.

Mr Cowx and panel colleagues tasked with deciding whether Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley is guilty of gross misconduct had to listen back to proceedings to see if they should ‘recuse’ themselves after accusations of ‘bias’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Nick Adderley with inset top picture Callum Cowx and below Mr Adderley's counsel Matthew Holdcroft/National World

Today, the independent panel – Callum Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund announced their findings.

A spokesman for the Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “On Friday, May 31, the defence in the Nick Adderley gross misconduct hearing lodged an application for the chair and panel members to recuse themselves from the process.

“The chair and panel members have decided to reject the application and continue with the misconduct hearing, after careful consideration.”

The misconduct hearing is looking into the allegations Chief Constable Nick Adderley exaggerated his rank and length of service in the Royal Navy including asserting he served during the Falklands War – when he would have been 15-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adderley continues to receive his full salary – £176,550 a year – while he is suspended from his job as Northamptonshire’s top cop.

Yesterday it was revealed taxpayers have footed the bill of nearly £200,000 for the hearing that has so far sat for four days.