A Northamptonshire charity has launched a seven-month ‘Seeds of Hope’ campaign to “strengthen communities post-pandemic”.

Groundwork Northamptonshire - a charity committed to green, creative and youthwork projects - has put together a calendar of events, celebrations, fundraising and community activities.

The campaign runs from April to October and is split into four ‘seasons’, each one focuses on a different aspect of planting seeds, continuing the metaphor.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, volunteers, families, visitors, students and children gather at Groundwork Northamptonshire’s community garden project in Kettering, Green Patch, to launch Seeds of Hope.

Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “There’s no denying that the pandemic has planted some seeds of change in how we work as individuals, as communities and as a wider society. Now it’s time to make those seeds grow.

“At Groundwork Northamptonshire we are running a year-long ‘Seeds of Hope’ campaign – one designed to take these seeds and help people and communities flourish, become much stronger and more fulfilled.

“Throughout 2022, we’ll be preparing, planting, prospering and providing, giving you the chance to try new things, meet new people and get involved in your community.

“Please join us on this journey.”

During each season there will be events, campaigns, blogs, community involvement and much more.

‘Prepare’ will run throughout April – with a host of spring activities planned.

‘Plant’ will run in May and June as the weather gets warmer. There will be online gardening guides, wellbeing walks and information and activities to help people get closer to nature.

‘Prosper’ will run in July and August and will be about encouraging people to enjoy the fruits of their labour (or other people’s) by trying new recipes or learning a new craft, using what is naturally around us as inspiration.

‘Provide’ concludes the campaign, running in September and October, and will celebrate the harvest season, allowing people to make the most of all they’ve done this year.

Find out more, subscribe to the new ‘Seeds of Hope’ newsletter and get involved by visiting the campaign website.