Founders of a Northamptonshire charity will visit the Houses of Parliament next week to encourage politicians to take more action to support disabled people and their carers.

Harry’s Pals is celebrating its newfound charity status with a trip to the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (June 7).

Founder Hayley Charlesworth, from Newnham, along with trustees Julie Doyle and Lynn Stubbs will be addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) to discuss the work of the charity and to encourage more action to be taken to support disabled people and their carers.

Mum Hayley pictured with Harry Charlesworth.

Harry’s Pals, which operated as a trust up until recently, offers emotional support to parents of a severely ill or disabled child.

Hayley Charlesworth whose son Harry inspired the cause was born severely disabled and now has to have round the clock care.

Hayley said: “Since Harry has been born it has really opened my eyes to some of the injustices that carers and disabled people face.

“I have been shocked by the extent of the thoughtlessness afforded to such a huge proportion of our society, and it’s all stuff we take for granted; from being able to use a toilet when we are out and about to being able to continue working in a job that you love or being able to go to any restaurant or shop you choose.

“That is why Harry’s Pals will be talking with politicians about what it means to families like Harry’s in a bid to try and encourage more to be done to improve accessibility and carer support by using some real-life examples including Harry’s to try and inspire change.”

Harry’s Pals provides emotional support for parents shortly after they receive a diagnosis that their child has a life limiting or life threatening condition, including counselling and therapy services that are bespoke to the needs of the family.

The charity also provides respite breaks so that the family can have much-needed time to ‘reconnect, recharge and reassess’.

Harry’s Pals supports families across the country and relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.