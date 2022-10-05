Tributes from around the globe have been paid to Northampton's Jim Redmond who created one of sport’s most memorable moments by helping his injured son, Derek, across the finish line at the 1992 Olympics.

The sprinter from Shutlanger tore his hamstring in the 400 metres semi-final in Barcelona.

TV pictures shown around the world showed Derek get up off the track and start hopping around the track in agony — helped by his dad Jim who barged past stewards to wrap his arms around his tearful son.

Fans in the stadium gave the the pair a standing ovation as they crossed the finishing line together.

Jim later told reporters: “Whatever happened he had to finish, and I was there to help him finish.

“I intended to go over the line with him. We started this career together, I think we should finish it together.”

The Olympic Games Twitter account reposted the clip and added: “Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.

Jim Redmond was one of the first torch bearers chosen for the London 2021 Olympics

“Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.”

US sprinting legend Michael Johnson tweeted: "I remember this so clearly.

“The love and support Derek's dad had for his son was on full display in front of the world in that difficult moment. Condolences to Derek and his family.”

Team GB tweeted: “Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten."

According to friends, Jim was born in Trinidad the eldest of eight children. He first came to Britain at the age of 14 and later moved to Northampton where he launched his own business, J Redmond & Son in 1986.

Two decades after helping Derek cross the line, Jim was one of the first nominees chosen to be a torch bearer at the London 2012 Olympics.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, who was married to Derek, tweeted on Monday: “Yesterday my ex father-in-law, Grace & Elliott's granddad Jim Redmond gently passed away to that great running track in the sky.

