Northampton vet issues winter warning to pet owners over anitfreeze

Cats can find lethal chemicals while trying to keep warm

A top Northampton vet is warning pet-owners to keep potentially lethal antifreeze and screen wash well away from their animals.

Top Northampton vet is warning of pets coming into contact with antifreeze

Lisa Bond, clinical director at Spinney Vets surgery in Wootton Fields, revealed the chemicals' sweet taste makes it tempting for cats and dogs.

Ethylene glycol, a big cause of kidney failure in animals, is also found in screen wash, brake fluid and coolants and can be a killer even when spilt and mixed with water.

Ms Bond said: “When it’s cold, cats can look for shelter in sheds and garages, which is where many of us

store our bottles of antifreeze.

Spinney Vets clinical director Lisa Bond

“We advise pet owners to ensure their animals don’t have access to areas where these products are

stored. It is also vital for pet owners to be aware of the symptoms their animals may demonstrate if they

have come into contact with it.

“Time really is of the essence when it comes to antifreeze poisoning in cats. The earlier you spot the

signs and seek help, the greater their chance of survival.”

Owners need to watch out for their pets walking like they are drunk, urinating lots or not at all, an respiratory rate, seizures and drinking lots. Anyone concerned their pet is showing any symptoms or who knows their pet has come into contact with ethylene glycol should contact their vet immediately.