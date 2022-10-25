Primary school students from across West Northamptonshire learnt about fire, water and online safety in an annual fun-packed event hosted by the council, police and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust.

More than 300 Year Six pupils attended this year’s Young Citizen’s Scheme held at Northampton’s Yardley Chase Cadet Training Centre from Tuesday, October 18 to Thursday, October 20.

The three action-packed days of activity aimed to teach children about online safety, fire and water safety and anti-social behaviour.

Young Citizen’s Scheme at Northampton’s Yardley Chase Cadet Training Centre

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC)’s cabinet member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, councillor David Smith, said: “The event demonstrates partnership working at its finest and enables us to proactively engage with children to explore community safety issues and encourage them to be good citizens.

“We were once again very proud to be involved in this project and hope the students who took part will continue to benefit from the things they learned for years to come.”

Now in its seventh year, the event focused on the importance of being a good citizen and raising awareness around community responsibility and personal safety through a variety of workshops.

Officers from West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership delivered sessions around online safety and provided workshops covering a range of topics including fire safety, hate crimes, reporting incidents, calling 999, and how to be streetwise and prevent crime.

