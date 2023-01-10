Northampton schoolboy, 8, left frazzled after opening snack to find whopper crisp

A Northampton boy was shocked after finding a whopper Frazzle in his after school snack.

Ollie Skinner-Foster, who is eight and from Spratton, was tucking into a bag of Frazzles after arriving home from school on Monday (January 9) when he found a supersized crisp.

When Ollie found the crisp, he excitedly told his mum that he thinks he found the world’s largest Frazzle in a bag bought in a multipack from Asda in Kingsthorpe on Friday (January 6).

Laura Skinner, Ollie’s mum, originally thought it might be two crisps stuck together, but after checking she could see it was one long one, so reached for the measuring tape.

The whopper comes in at a huge 10.1cm. Although the crisp is more than double a usual Frazzle, it does not quite take the record for the longest.

In 2019, one was found by a Scottish builder, measuring 11.2cm. According to the Scottish Sun, the multi-pack was bought in Burton Latimer, near Kettering. In the same year another long Frazzle, measuring 10.2cm, was found in a pack bought in Glasgow.

Laura said: “Ollie was so over excited. We were all just gobsmacked.

"He won’t eat it, he refuses. He was going round showing everyone and he says he will keep it forever. We are going to put it in a deep box frame with the packet it came in.

"Ollie was just so happy that he found one. He’s still smiling and laughing about it now [a day later].”

