The donation was made to The Spring Charity, which works with families in the Northampton area who experience financial hardship and social, health or economic challenges. Established in 2006, the charity offers services including parent and child drop-in sessions, English and maths classes, parenting courses and breast-feeding advice.

The donation will go towards equipment for the charity’s teaching kitchen, allowing the team to provide a wider range of cookery workshops for families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre, said:

“We’re proud to support The Spring Charity with this donation. We hope it boosts the efforts of staff and volunteers who work with vulnerable families in our area.”

Tracey Hamilton, Charity Manager at The Spring Charity, added:

“On behalf of our team, I want to thank Amazon in Daventry for this donation. We rely on donations like this to support our community, and we are really pleased to see our efforts being recognised.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.