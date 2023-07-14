Nine reasons to love Northamptonshire - from independent businesses to stunning countryside

This marvellous county houses more than 750,000 people, what makes us all stick around?
From the moment you set foot in Northamptonshire, you’ll find that there’s something for everyone in this East Midlands county. The crannies of this county have much to offer to the keen eyed tourist or the loyal local.
From charming countryside that evokes a smile from even the stoniest of faces to the bountiful history of shoemaking and the arts, Northamptonshire has more up its sleeve than being just another county on the M1 for London-goers.
Whether you’re ready to grab your shopping bags and head into a town centre or don your team caps and watch a Formula 1 at Silverstone, the county has you covered.
Here are nine reasons to love Northamptonshire – or nine reasons to make you fall in love with the county.
The county has plenty to offer...
2. Countryside
Blessed with breathtaking rural areas, Northamptonshire is a cornucopia for all things country.
To the south of the county, you will find the beautiful canalside village Stoke Bruerne where you can fill your boots with a rich history of waterborne affairs at their local museum.
To the west, the Haddons will crop up, boasting rolling fields of golden barley with public footpaths going through so you can get up close and personal with the agricultural aspects that Northamptonshire has to offer.
Further north in the county, you can explore the interconnected villages of Walgrave and Old, with acres of land to explore, beautiful village cottages and two great pubs for your post-walk pint!
East Northamptonshire is for those that have an architectural itch that needs scratching. Look no further than the gorgeous market town, Oundle. The pale-bricked haven is a renowned treat for the eyes.
3. Famous people
Northamptonshire is responsible for producing amazing individuals throughout its history. The chatty man himself, Alan Carr; Doctor Who star, Matt Smith; YouTube Vlogger Louise Pentland; Music Producer Alan Walker; Nobel Prize Winner Francis Crick. Photo: Clive Mason
4. Shoe culture
If there’s one thing Northamptonshire is known for, it's shoemaking. Being the birthplace to the now iconic Dr Martens brand, as well as Crockett & Jones, it’s safe to say we know what we’re talking about when it comes to footwear.
There's also the Museum and Art Gallery, where you'll find a great rundown of the town's contribution to putting shoes on feet throughout English history.