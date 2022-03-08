Northamptonshire's bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants are all being asked to support a new licensing initiative intended to "make their venues safer".

Known as the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI), it is purportedly the first ever National Policing Award for safety and security.

Developed by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI), a not-for-profit police organisation which works alongside the Police Service throughout the UK, the initiative is designed to advise businesses on how to boost their operational security "year on year".

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns over drink spiking and injection incidents have increased in recent months

It sees business owners perform self-assessments online that cover "effective management practices" and operational security, including "critical issues" like responsible drinking, drugs misuse, violent behaviour, safeguarding vulnerable customers.

Other guidance includes drink spiking and injection incidents and reportedly contains a female safety policy for venues to adapt for their own use.

Several cases of injection incidents have been reported in Northamptonshire in the last six months.

The initiative is being promoted by Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (NPFCC) Stephen Mold, who has included the initiative as part of his five-year crime plan (2021-26) which includes protections for those who are "most vulnerable" – an objective tied into the recent campaign to prevent violence against women and girls.

He said: “I want to encourage as many licensed premises as possible to give themselves a health check and take the Licensing SAVI assessment. My ambition is for every licensee right across the county to take part and show their customers that they take safety seriously.

“I welcome initiatives and measures that can help women be safer and feel more comfortable, and ultimately create an atmosphere where everyone feels confident and reassured.”

“By supporting the licensing sector and working in partnership with venues around the county, we can provide safer and more secure places. As Commissioner, I am committed to doing everything practical I can to make women and girls safer.”

Successful venues are awarded a Licensing SAVI star-rating for display to show the efforts taken to improve safety and security.

By more venues becoming secure, it is hoped that Licensing SAVI will reduce the demand on Police Forces, NHS Ambulance Services and Accident and Emergency Departments. It will also make 25 percent of people feel safer to attend pubs and clubs, according to a YouGov poll published in September 2021.

The Commissioner’s Office is also working with partner organisations to run campaigns on personal safety, bystander awareness and on encouraging the conversation about respectful behaviour towards women.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “We’re currently working with the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on a wider promotional campaign around women’s safety and the fact that every one of us has responsibility for it.

“A key thing we’d like everyone to think about is whether they are doing anything to make someone feel uncomfortable, at risk or threatened and, if so, to stop doing it.

“Even something that might seem like an innocent comment at the time can have a deeply negative impact, leaving the target feeling vulnerable, and this can build up over time.

“We’re also looking at ways in which anyone can safely offer support to victims of inappropriate verbal or physical contact.”