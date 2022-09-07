Night of laughter in store in Daventry

Funhouse Comedy Club, which already runs successful nights at numerous venues across the country, is launching a brand-new comedy night at Sheaf Street Health Store on Friday, September 30.

Opening the night will be the intuitive stand-up comedian Keith Farnan who has performed all over the world in the likes of Amsterdam and Hong Kong. Keith has also appeared on TV including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

One of the country’s leading magicians, Sean Heydon, is performing on the night and is sure to impress with his unique style captivating crowds, leading to many standing ovations. He received a unanimous four yesses from the judges on Britain’s Got Talent and has performed on Channel 4’s Paul O’Grady show as an illusionist.

Keith Farnan

Completing the line-up is comedian James Cook who has worked as a presenter for numerous radio stations having went on air with A-ha and presenting Sir Lenny Henry with his Walk of Fame.

The compere for the night is Pete Teckman who was crowned Silver Stand Up of the Year in 2017 at the Leicester Comedy festival, an award for comedians over 40 years old.

Funhouse Comedy arrange comedy clubs at over 50 venues and festivals and are renowned for having exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilliant atmosphere. They have featured some of the world’s best stand-up comedians, including Sarah Millican, Russell Kane and Rhod Gilbert who described the clubs as “among the best anywhere in the world”.