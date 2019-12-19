New lease of life for Daventry pub as £150,000 refurbishment unveiled

A Daventry pub has been transformed thanks to a £150,000 investment.

No 4 Brook Street at the Dun Cow has been given a new look inside and out, creating an open plan drinking space with new decor and furniture.

It’s thanks to a joint investment of £150,000 by independent pub owners, Punch and new Publican, Steven McGeachey.

The new look launched last week with multiple operator, Steven, at the helm.

This is Steven’s second pub launch with Punch following the success of The George, which is also a popular Daventry pub.

Steven said: “I’m really excited to be here at No 4 Brook Street, working with Punch to bring this amazing bar back to life giving it a whole new identity as well as a sophisticated, quality look and feel. The feedback we’ve had from customers so far has been brilliant and we have lots of plans to bring Daventry something a little different through premium cocktails and world beers.”

The refurbishment has created a more modern, retro look with soft furnishings and open fires bringing warmth and comfort. The bar will serve a range of premium lagers and craft beers together with a variety of premium cocktails, spirits and wines.

Punch managing director, Andy Spencer said: “The transformation at this pub is fantastic and it’s great that we have an experienced operator in Steven taking it on. With Steven at the helm, we are confident No4 Brook Street at the Dun Cow will go from strength to strength operating at the very heart of the community it serves.”

The renovation is part of a £90 million investment programme by Punch over the next three years, designed to unlock phenomenal pub possibilities at community pubs up and down the country.