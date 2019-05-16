New Daventry District Council chairman receives chains of office

The new chairman of Daventry District Council says he will take enormous pride in fulfilling his role over the coming year.

Councillor David Smith was sworn in at the annual council meeting last night (Wednesday, May 15) after receiving the chains of office from the retiring chairman, Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift. Councillor Mike Warren was named as vice-chairman for 2019/20.

Though born in Suffolk, Councillor Smith has spent most of his life in Northamptonshire and lives in Weedon with his wife Heather.

The couple have been married for 26 years and have two daughters and three grandchildren.

Educated at Northampton School for Boys and Moulton Agricultural College, he has enjoyed a varied career, working in the software industry for a number of years before moving to France to run a vineyard producing award-winning wines.

He now runs a small shoe-making business in Northamptonshire.

Councillor Smith has represented Weedon Ward since 2014 and also sits on the council’s planning committee.

His new role as chairman is a non-political, civic role which involves representing the council at various events and functions throughout the year, as well as chairing council meetings to ensure they are properly run in accordance with the constitution.

He said: "I didn’t decide to stand for council out of any great political drive – it was really just a desire to represent my community and try to make a difference.

"It’s been very interesting. I have learnt a lot about how local government works, and a lot more about people, which has made me interested in getting involved in other things.

“I really enjoy getting out and meeting people, and being able to help them with any issues they may have is both rewarding and humbling.

"I consider it a great honour to represent the council as its chairman.

"I am passionate about Northamptonshire and I am very much looking forward to getting out and about over the coming year, meeting people and doing my best for the district.”

Councillor Smith’s has chosen Time2Talk as his chosen charity. It operates solely within Daventry District and South Northamptonshire which offers free information, counselling and preventative intervention services for young people aged 13 to 19, and for those with special educational needs up to the age of 25.

"It provides support to young people on a range of issues," said Councillor Smith.

"That could include everything from bullying at school to anxiety or suicidal thoughts. I came across Time2Talk about ten years ago when someone I know received a tremendous amount of support from them.

"I’m in a privileged position now where I can help raise awareness of the work they do, but also raise money for them to support the great work they are doing in our community."