New Daventry Country Park play area opens as improvement project continues

A new play area has opened at Daventry Country Park, marking the first phase of a £750,000 improvement project.

The new play equipment includes a castle-themed fort with slides, a net bridge, a climbing wall, a variety of swings, a spring-mounted jeep ride, a smaller fort for toddlers, and the zip wire from the old play area, which has been refurbished and reinstalled.

Designed for children of all abilities, the play area features a range of inclusive activities, including a Glockenspiel play panel and talk tubes, a basket swing, and swings with inclusive seats with harnesses for children who have a limited ability to hold themselves upright.

Dozens of youngsters joined the chairman of Daventry District Council, Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift, and the council’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder Councillor Alan Hills for the official opening last month.

Representatives from HAGs, the firm which designed and installed the new equipment, also attended.

The opening of the play area marks the first phase of a comprehensive programme of improvements to the park’s paths, wooden structures and signage, which will be taking place over the course of the year.

A new jetty will be installed opposite the current one, which is being totally refurbished, and the visitor centre and toilets will also be extended and improved.

To keep up with the improvement work visit the council's website or the park’s Facebook page.