New business needed to step in and take over Daventry Country Park after £765,000 revamp, says council

The search is on to find a team to manage Daventry Country Park cafe.

Daventry District Council is searching for a catering business to step in and run Daventry Country Park’s new-look café.

The popular café helps cater for visitors to the award-winning park and is currently undergoing a major extension and refurbishment project.

But once finished, a catering company will be needed to run the business for visitors, and now the search is on to find the cafe's new owners.

The work, which is set to be completed in mid-March, will create a cosy indoor seating area with an internal servery in what was the Visitor Centre, as well as providing a larger food preparation area.

Outside, the toilets are being completely revamped, the covered seating area will be improved, the courtyard will be levelled and paved, windows and doors will be refurbished and modern shutters will be installed.

The winning bidder will be expected to operate the established café for the local community on a five-year agreement.

It is expected the new licence would begin in March, when the refurbished café is reopened.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure on Daventry District Council, said: “The café is a real hive of activity at the park and, with the extensive improvement work currently underway, this is a fantastic opportunity for a catering business to further develop this facility.

“Daventry Country Park is well-loved by the people of Daventry District and beyond, attracting around 90,000 visitors annually. It hosts a variety of popular events and activities for visitors, and thanks to the exciting programme of improvements that are underway, its popularity only looks set to grow and grow.”

For more information, including details of how to obtain contract conditions, award criteria and the submission documents, visit the Daventry District Council website.

Bids must be submitted by Friday 31 January.