Ahead of National Love Your Pet Day tomorrow, February 20, it is time to celebrate our cute pets and friends for the joy and love they bring into our lives.

With more than 30 million pets reported living in UK homes in the last year, there is no doubt the nation is full of pet lovers.

A Northamptonshire-based professional dog photographer, Caroline Allison, 60, decided to follow her dream a few years ago and has been capturing “gorgeous images” of “adorable pets” ever since.

She said: “I have a love of pets. I love dogs. For me, it was just a natural thing. I’m a real animal lover.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Caroline now lives in Flore, Northamptonshire.

“I’ve had an interest in photography for many years, but I also enjoy travel and wildlife,” said Caroline.

As part of the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards from The Pet Photographers Club, a global community platform connecting pet photographers worldwide, Caroline placed in the top 100 international pet photographers for three consecutive years between 2020 and 2022.

“It was wonderful. I couldn’t believe that for the third year running, I’d been placed in the top 100 again. It just felt great,” said Caroline.

The studio, located in Flore, has been attracting clients from around the country for several years now.

“The owner of the dog often gets very involved as well. We have lots of fun. We’ve got lots of goodies and treats to keep the dogs entertained and relaxed.

"Obviously, if people want to bring along their favourite treats and toys, that’s fine. We’ve got happy dogs and happy clients,” said Caroline.

The photo shoot packages include a “fun-filled session” with Caroline capturing “some gorgeous images depicting your pet’s personality” along with a complimentary print, starting at £65 for a session.

“I’ve had quite a few nervous dogs. We’ve always managed to get a full gallery of photos. We only ever take photographs of dogs doing what they’re happy to do,” said Caroline.

Send in your photographs to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day at [email protected], and take a look below at some of the incredible photographs shared by Caroline Allison Photography.

Caroline Allison's 2022 winning picture as part of the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards from The Pet Photographers Club.

Oakley, a young Pomeranian puppy, pictured by Caroline.

Roxy, a 12-week-old Working Cocker Spaniel, pictured by Caroline.

Ted, a two-year-old Cavapoo, taking a bath.