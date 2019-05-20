Naseby Battlefield leads the charge for Daventry community funding

Plans to improve visitor facilities at one of the country’s most iconic battlefields have received a community cash boost from Daventry District Council (DDC).

The Naseby Battlefield Project has been awarded £6,000 in the latest round of capital grants awarded by the council to local community projects.

The funding will be used to replace and update a number of old and weathered interpretation panels on the historic field, which portray the decisive 1645 battle in the English Civil War when King Charles I and his royalists were crushed by Oliver Cromwell’s New Model Army.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder said: "From helping mark the history of Naseby Battlefield to installing brand new sports facilities within local parishes, we’re pleased to be able to contribute this latest round of funding from our capital grants pot to help these community groups move forward with some excellent improvements."

Sports clubs and village halls are also among those to benefit from a total of £60,000 capital grants awarded by DDC. They include:

- £11,100 for Hollowell Sailing Club to fund an extension to the ladies changing rooms.

- £5,900 for Bringtons Parish Council to install health and fitness equipment and rugby and football goals at Kimbell’s Field

- £5,000 to update drainage facilities at Long Buckby Sports Field

- £10,000 for Crick and West Haddon Tennis Club towards their Court Improvements Project

- £5,000 towards refurbishing Weedon Village Hall’s annex room including new energy efficient lighting

- £10,000 to improve access, storage, security and updating electrics at Ashby St Ledgers Village Hall, and

- £7,000 for DACT (Daventry Area Community Transport) towards the cost of a new low-floor accessible minibus.

DDC helps dozens of voluntary and community sector groups each year through funding for capital projects, events, small items of equipment, training, and expenses for volunteers.