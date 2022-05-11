Mystery as £80,000 Porsche crashes through Boots window in Daventry

Police confirm no offences were committed after sportscar demolishes storefront

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 11:37 am

An £80,000 motor left its driver needing more than aspirin for a headache after crashing through the windows of a chemists on Tuesday night (May 10).

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-hybrid jumped a kerb in the car park before smashing into the Boots store in Wimborne Place, Daventry, at around 7.55pm — missing brick pillars outside but taking out metal shutters, shelving and ceiling panels in the process.

Nobody was injured, but how it got there remains a bit of a mystery and appears to have been an “accident”.

Mystery surrounds how a wayward Porsche demolished a Boots store in Daventry last night

Police attended the scene but a spokesman later confirmed: “No offences were committed.”

Reviews by BBC car show Top Gear in 2020 revealed the Panamera can do 0-60mph in in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 170mph, adding: "It's part-electric. It's fast. It's huge and luxurious.”

The wrecked Porsche is taken away after crashing through Boots window in Daventry last night
