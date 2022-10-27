Muddy Stilettos reveals top 10 best places to live in Northamptonshrie in 2023

Acclaimed digital platform Muddy Stilettos has revealed the top 10 places to live in Northamptonshire in its 2023 ‘Top 250 Best Places to Live’ guide.
Covering more regions than ever before and - with 50 more recommendations than its previous 2022 list - the definitive insider guide draws upon its unparalleled local knowledge and insight into the 28 most sought-after counties in England, guiding potential buyers to local hot spots and up-and-coming areas.
Looking to move to a new property but not sure what area to choose?
Take a look at 10 locations in Northamptonshire that made it to the Muddy Stilettos’ expert guide:
1. Earls Barton
Earls Barton is described as "peaceful" with the bustle and amenities befitting a town. It has a lively marina, a rich industrial history visible in the smattering of factory and warehouse conversions and even a summer carnival. Earls Barton is also known for being the setting and shoot location for the cult film and musical, Kinky Boots. The average house price is £329,841.
Photo: Muddy Stilettos
2. Thrapston
Muddy Stilettos found that Thrapston has the best of both worlds, with scenic rural landscapes and easy access to great food and drink, shopping and water sports nearby. The A45 and A14 intersect just wide of this characterful and burgeoning market town with its picturesque medieval stone bridge so, whilst there is plenty of action to be had here, you get semi-rural vibes with easy access to Kettering, Peterborough and Cambridge. It is close to Rushden Lakes, the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre and National Trust Lyveden with its Elizabethan lodge. Detached houses in the area cost around £381,031, semi-detached houses are £253,046 on average and terraces come in at around £204,545.
Photo: Muddy Stilettos
3. Weedon
Weedon is described as a large, vibrant village with both the famous historic Roman road, Watling Street, and the Grand Union Canal. It is within a stone’s throw of the M1 junction 16, so it is ideal for commuting. Steeped in history, you’ll find oodles of character here and a ton of brilliant businesses from fitness and foodie to bookshops and bridal boutiques. Nearby attractions include Althorp House - the final resting place of Princess Diana - Holdenby House is 20 minutes by car, Whilton Mill karting and - for lovers of woodland - Everdon Stubbs and Harlestone Firs. Detached homes here sell for £348,273 on average, terraced houses are around £218,249 and flats sell for about £135,583.
Photo: Muddy Stilettos
4. Towcester
Towcester has had something of a renaissance in recent years, with the redevelopment of the town’s Moat Lane area and the opening up of the Water Meadows parklands, prompting a swathe of new independent businesses to pop up in sync with lots of new housing development. The A5 Watling Street cuts through the middle of town, allowing for easy access to Milton Keynes, and the A43 will take you straight up to the M1. The Towcester racecourse hosts regular events including the popular annual food and drink festival. Nearby attractions include Silverstone Circuit, Stowe Landscape Gardens and Canons Ashby National Trust. The overall average house price for Towcester is currently £371,644, with detached homes fetching £471,742, semi-detached £312,669 and terraced houses reaching around £295,898.
Photo: Muddy Stilettos