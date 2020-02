The hot tub lid blew on to the westbound lanes

Highways England said traffic was held up between junctions 2 and 1 on the westbound A14 because of a stray hot tub cover.

The hot tub lid blew on to the lane this morning and traffic had to be stopped.

Highways England said: "Traffic Officers would like to thank the kind motorists that assisted us to remove it and getting everyone moving again."

Junctions 1 and 2 are between Welford and Kelmarsh in Northamptonshire.