Mother Christmas thanks supporters as she rounds off busy year bringing cheer to families

It’s been a busy year for Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh as she takes a brief break from helping thousands of children across Northamptonshire.

Over the past year, she has dedicated countless hours to helping the most disadvantaged children thanks to the generosity of county residents.

Advertisement

As well as selflessly organising collections of Easter eggs and Christmas gifts, she has helped provide takeaways and meals out for families.

The Jenkins family tuck into a meal at Prezzo Corby thanks to Jeanette Walsh (Mother Christmas) and Simon Brunskill (manager)

Gran-of-one Jeanette is spending a quiet Christmas at her home in Northampton with husband John and their family.

Jeanette said: "Happy Christmas and a very big and sincere thank you to all my helpers based in and around Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

"Your gifts of presents, time, practical assistance and financial support will have made Christmas extra special for those who need a boost.”

She added: “This year has been absolutely fantastic. I didn’t think we’d get so many gifts but it really has been the best ever.”

Advertisement

Mother Christmas with some of the supporters who have donated to the annual appeal

Advertisement

Gifts including teddies, toiletries, vouchers, food hampers and toys have been added to monetary donations to help disadvantaged families and teenagers.

As well as the annual toy appeal, Jeanette has arranged regular meals for people with the help of Corby Prezzo and county branches of Nando’s.

Advertisement

Simon Brunskill, manager of Corby Prezzo, has been donating two meals a week to families thanks to Jeanette’s scheme.

Wicky Bear and staff at Wicksteed Park

Advertisement

He said: “Corby is a really great community and as a business I feel I should support the community. I’m a foster parent and I know that going out for a meal can make the difference.”

Jeanette said: “It makes a massive difference and takes the pressure off the families – the children deserve a treat.”

Advertisement

Next year will mark Jeanette’s 21st year as Mother Christmas and she has promised to carry on her charity work.

Her Just Giving site can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mother-christmas.

Advertisement

She added: “Thank you so much to everyone for their support. Happy Christmas, and here’s to 2023!”

Jeanette’s role of honour:

Advertisement

North Northants Council

Friends of Earls Barton

Advertisement

Misco Technologies, Wellingborough

Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust

Advertisement

HSBC Rushden Branch

Bridgewater Primary School

Advertisement

Ann Eldred

Rothwell Methodist Church

Advertisement

Northampton Saints Rugby

Fundraising event OAS

Advertisement

Stanwick Church

Simply Gym Kettering

Advertisement

Barclaycard

IPSL

Advertisement

Nationwide

Howes Percival

Advertisement

Nando’s

Clipper

Advertisement

Jessica Cooke

Hope Methodist Church

Advertisement

University of Northampton

Broadmead Church

Advertisement

Graham and Jane Fletcher

Martin Buckby

Advertisement

Dynamic Solutions

Shoosmiths

Advertisement

Lou Metson, Northants Police

Linda Vials

Advertisement

Parklands Primary

Cheryl Short

Advertisement

Tosh

Fortus

Advertisement

Morrisons

Claire, Three Shires Heath

Advertisement

Just Giving donors

Faraway Charity

Advertisement

Aston Martin F1 Team

Meg

Advertisement

Christine Stockwell at Three Shires

Waitrose

Advertisement

ShireFit

Bikers

Advertisement

Wellingborough Museum