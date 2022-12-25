Mother Christmas thanks supporters as she rounds off busy year bringing cheer to families
She has been supporting families throughout the year
It’s been a busy year for Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh as she takes a brief break from helping thousands of children across Northamptonshire.
Over the past year, she has dedicated countless hours to helping the most disadvantaged children thanks to the generosity of county residents.
Advertisement
As well as selflessly organising collections of Easter eggs and Christmas gifts, she has helped provide takeaways and meals out for families.
Gran-of-one Jeanette is spending a quiet Christmas at her home in Northampton with husband John and their family.
Jeanette said: "Happy Christmas and a very big and sincere thank you to all my helpers based in and around Northamptonshire.
Advertisement
"Your gifts of presents, time, practical assistance and financial support will have made Christmas extra special for those who need a boost.”
She added: “This year has been absolutely fantastic. I didn’t think we’d get so many gifts but it really has been the best ever.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gifts including teddies, toiletries, vouchers, food hampers and toys have been added to monetary donations to help disadvantaged families and teenagers.
As well as the annual toy appeal, Jeanette has arranged regular meals for people with the help of Corby Prezzo and county branches of Nando’s.
Advertisement
Simon Brunskill, manager of Corby Prezzo, has been donating two meals a week to families thanks to Jeanette’s scheme.
Advertisement
He said: “Corby is a really great community and as a business I feel I should support the community. I’m a foster parent and I know that going out for a meal can make the difference.”
Jeanette said: “It makes a massive difference and takes the pressure off the families – the children deserve a treat.”
Advertisement
Next year will mark Jeanette’s 21st year as Mother Christmas and she has promised to carry on her charity work.
Her Just Giving site can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mother-christmas.
Advertisement
She added: “Thank you so much to everyone for their support. Happy Christmas, and here’s to 2023!”
Jeanette’s role of honour:
Advertisement
North Northants Council
Friends of Earls Barton
Advertisement
Misco Technologies, Wellingborough
Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust
Advertisement
HSBC Rushden Branch
Bridgewater Primary School
Advertisement
Ann Eldred
Rothwell Methodist Church
Advertisement
Northampton Saints Rugby
Fundraising event OAS
Advertisement
Stanwick Church
Simply Gym Kettering
Advertisement
Barclaycard
IPSL
Advertisement
Nationwide
Howes Percival
Advertisement
Nando’s
Clipper
Advertisement
Jessica Cooke
Hope Methodist Church
Advertisement
University of Northampton
Broadmead Church
Advertisement
Graham and Jane Fletcher
Martin Buckby
Advertisement
Dynamic Solutions
Shoosmiths
Advertisement
Lou Metson, Northants Police
Linda Vials
Advertisement
Parklands Primary
Cheryl Short
Advertisement
Tosh
Fortus
Advertisement
Morrisons
Claire, Three Shires Heath
Advertisement
Just Giving donors
Faraway Charity
Advertisement
Aston Martin F1 Team
Meg
Advertisement
Christine Stockwell at Three Shires
Waitrose
Advertisement
ShireFit
Bikers
Advertisement
Wellingborough Museum
Wicksteed Park staff