Mother Christmas needs your help to deliver Easter egg joy to Northamptonshire's children in need
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire's Mother Christmas has once again turned Easter Bunny with her egg-cellent annual spring appeal.
Jeanette Walsh, also known as Mother Christmas, has swapped her famous red suit for fluffy ears to make sure children in need have an Easter chock-filled with treats.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette spends much of the year working as Mother Christmas by organising a festive gift appeal for the county's most needy children.
She's sprung into action as the Easter Bunny with her appeal to provide Easter treats for vulnerable children.
Jeanette said: “I’m hoping that the same amazing generosity shown at Christmas will spread some more joy this Easter.
"This year’s challenge is to collect more than 5,000 chocolate Easter eggs. Children from disadvantaged families deserve to have a little treat.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeanette, who grew up in a children’s home, relished receiving gifts donated by members of the community.
She said: "I know what it’s like to grow up with absolutely nothing. If we can provide Easter eggs, the children won't feel left out – it can give the children a little bit of normality."
People can donate Easter eggs to Jeanette's appeal at drop-off points at:
- Nando's restaurants in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton
Advertisement
Advertisement
- North Northamptonshire Council offices in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
- Wicksteed Park in Barton Road, Kettering
Donations should be dropped off by Friday, March 8.
Jeanette will then distribute them to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.