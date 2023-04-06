News you can trust since 1869
Mother Christmas delivers Easter egg joy thanks to YOUR donations for Northamptonshire's children in need

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas swapped her red suit for bunny ears

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable children in need will be having a very happy Easter thanks to our own Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh.

Thanks to the selfless collecting and delivering of Easter eggs to needy families across Northamptonshire, thousands of county children will have a chocolate surprise this Sunday.

Every spring, retired social worker Jeanette, known for her annual Christmas gift appeal, swaps her red suit for bunny ears to crack on with her Easter egg drive.

Jeanette Walsh with some of the 6,000 eggsJeanette Walsh with some of the 6,000 eggs
Jeanette Walsh with some of the 6,000 eggs
Schoolchildren, work colleagues, gym members, pub regulars and bikers have joined in the egg hunt to help out.

Jeanette said: “I’m absolutely buzzing that I managed to smash 6,000. What with the cost of living crisis people have had less in their pocket but have still found it in their hearts to support kids with nothing.

"My last deliveries go out on Good Friday and then I will be able to celebrate Easter – but not with a chocolate egg.”

Jeanette, who grew up in care, remembers the joy of being given an Easter egg and wants to give vulnerable young people the same thrill.

Jeanette accepted a donation of eggs from Bridgewater Primary School collected by the Friends of Bridgewater's eggs-travaganzaJeanette accepted a donation of eggs from Bridgewater Primary School collected by the Friends of Bridgewater's eggs-travaganza
Jeanette accepted a donation of eggs from Bridgewater Primary School collected by the Friends of Bridgewater's eggs-travaganza

The gran-of-one has distributed eggs to social work teams across the county, donated by generous locals.

Mother Christmas added: “Thanks to the generosity of those living and working in Northamptonshire children will have an Easter chock-ful of joy.

”From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank everyone who donated to the appeal and I would like to wish everyone a very happy Easter.”

Bikers donated 864 eggs to Jeanette's appealBikers donated 864 eggs to Jeanette's appeal
Bikers donated 864 eggs to Jeanette's appeal
Jeanette with Stacy Varley from Northampton firm FortusJeanette with Stacy Varley from Northampton firm Fortus
Jeanette with Stacy Varley from Northampton firm Fortus
Jeanette with eggs collected from Misco and in Wellingborough by Jeanette's supporter ToshJeanette with eggs collected from Misco and in Wellingborough by Jeanette's supporter Tosh
Jeanette with eggs collected from Misco and in Wellingborough by Jeanette's supporter Tosh
