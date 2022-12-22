Despite one of the toughest years for finances within living memory, donations to our annual county-wide gift appeal have broken all records.

Presents from Northamptonshire’s residents, organisations and firms have poured in to collection points organised by our own Mother Christmas - Jeanette Walsh.

Thanks to kind-hearted readers and the county’s generosity, more than 5,000 of the most deprived children and their families will be having a very merry Christmas.

Donations have flooded into the Mother Christmas appeal

Jeanette, who grew up in care, said: "I know I say this every year, but I really do mean it – this year has been the best ever. I’m blown away. I thought at the beginning of the campaign we would struggle but I am amazed by all the beautiful and thoughtful gifts. I can’t thank people enough.”

Gifts for children of all ages – from babies through to care leavers – have been distributed by Mother Christmas, this year dashing through the ice and snow to make deliveries to care teams and parents across Northamptonshire.

Thousands of presents will be unwrapped on Christmas morning the length and breadth of the county thanks to the kindness of strangers giving to those in the most need.

Gifts including bikes, pyjamas, toiletries, books, games, sweet treats and toys have been handed in at businesses, churches, sports clubs, council offices, schools and even a museum, and passed to former social worker Jeanette.

Annelie Knight (from Montagu Children's Centre, Kettering), Joanne Young and Kelly Whitworth

Joining the campaign was North Northants Council (NNC) who collected gifts at four offices.

NNC customer services manager, Joanne Young said: “We are pleased for NNC to be part of this collection. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the residents. I’m sure many children will be given so much pleasure – thank you so much.”

Campaign regulars Fortus, with offices in Northampton, Leicester and Milton Keynes, collected their largest ever gift donation co-ordinated by Stacey Connor.

Mother Christmas with staff from Fortus

Fortus MD Steve Watts said: “We have been supporting this for nearly 10 years. Jeanette is one of the most inspirational people I have met. People have given more this year despite the cost of living crisis.”

Wellingborough Museum’s donation station was piled high after generous residents brought in their gifts.

Volunteer Christine Jones said: “It’s a fantastic response, there’s been plenty for all ages. It’s been lovely to see, even though money has been tight. It’s marvellous.”

Presents have passed on to parents for wrapping ready for the big day.

Staff from Richard James estate agents with their donation

Editor of the Northants Telegraph, Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express David Summers said: "The generosity of our readers never ceases to amaze us when the time comes to give to our toy appeal. Showing kindness towards others less fortunate than yourself is very much part of the spirit of Christmas and you've done just that, many times over. Our most sincere thanks to you all."

It's Jeanette's 20th year running the toy and gift appeal for the children of Northamptonshire.

She added: “This year has been a massive struggle for families so to have a gift to give to their children means the world.”

