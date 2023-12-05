Mother Christmas appeal founder working non-stop to gift 5,000 presents to children across Northamptonshire

Jeanette never had a present for the first six years of her life

Gifts and toys have been pouring in to collection points across the county for the annual Mother Christmas appeal to help the county’s most disadvantaged children.

Kind-hearted residents across Northamptonshire have been helping retired social worker Jeanette Walsh (aka Mother Christmas) by donating presents.

Church groups, workplaces, individuals and community groups all want to help children in and around Corby, Daventry, Kettering, Northampton, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Tesco, Kettering donated a £100 gift card towards the Mother Christmas campaign/Mother Christmas

Jeanette says she is determined to help as many children as possible because it’s an appeal that come from the heart.

She said: “So many people have asked me why I do this and I just say it’s because for the first six years of my life I never had a Christmas or birthday present.

"It wasn’t until I went into a children’s home that I had my first presents. I know what it is like to have nothing and I’m going to work non-stop to make sure I can help as many children as possible.”

Jeanette now heads-up the appeal on behalf of Northamptonshire’s social work teams, working alongside the Faraway Children’s Trust and other partners.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas has been collecting gifts across the county/National World

She collects brand new, unwrapped gifts that will be passed on to families in the most need, who are known to social workers across the county.

And there’s more places than ever to help the county’s most disadvantaged children this year.

Jeanette said: “We’ve had a wonderful response so far and even though times are tougher than ever before I know that the people of Northamptonshire won’t let me down – they never do.”

She has been dashing around the county to collect gifts from church groups, supermarkets, and sports clubs – and you can donate too.

Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh collecting gifts from Brampton Heath Golf Club/Mother Christmas

New unwrapped gifts can be donated at drop-off points across the county.

Donations can be dropped off at all Nando's stores across Northamptonshire, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council offices, and West Northants Council’s team at One Angel Square as well as at Wicksteed Park .

The last date for donations is Wednesday, December 13, so they can be taken to the social work teams in time for Christmas Day.

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

Contact Mother Christmas by emailing her at [email protected] or donate at https://www.mother-christmas.co.uk/.

Where to donate during regular opening hours:

Wicksteed Park Kettering, reception Barton Road, NN15 6NJ

West Northants Council offices, 1 Angel Square, Angel St, Northampton NN1 1ED

Nando's George Street, Corby NN17 1QG

Nando's Carina Road, Kettering NN15 6YA

Nando's Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre NN10 6FT

Nando's Wood Hill, Northampton town centre NN1 2DA

Wellingborough Museum, Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB