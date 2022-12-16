West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is urging residents to use the network of warm spaces available if they need to during the cold weather period.

A network of more than 70 warm spaces has been set up this winter, where people can gather for free in a warm, safe, welcoming place to come together to stay cosy, and have a hot meal or a cup of tea and a biscuit.

Advertisement

The centres are open to everyone and include libraries, community centres, community hubs and other places offering a warm welcome and free to use for anyone struggling to heat their home. Some venues will also offer hot drinks, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi.

Clerk to Nether Heyford Parish Council, Guy Ravine, where a warm space has been set up. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of WNC, said: "We know that the colder weather can have a serious impact on residents’ health and can also be a lonely time for many people.

Advertisement

"These warm spaces are heated, safe and a friendly place where you can comfortably spend time reading, studying or chatting with others and we urge people to come along and make use of them.

"Whoever you are and whatever your circumstances, we can promise you a warm space and a warm welcome."

Advertisement

WNC has created a map of the warm spaces in West Northants.

A map has been created of venues across the Daventry, Northampton, South Northamptonshire areas as well as a number of others further afield in the county that are providing free warm spaces.

Advertisement