Nationally, neglect statistics are up by nearly 15 percent compared to last year

More than 500 reports of neglected animals have been made to the RSPCA in Northamptonshire this year, according to new statistics.

The charity received 527 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year. Nationally, the charity’s dedicated emergency line had received 43,360 reports of neglect by the end of October. Incidents shot up by 14.9 percent compared to last year.

The distressing new statistics have been released as part of the charity’s Join the Christmas Rescue campaign - aiming to support its frontline staff ahead of what could be a “bleak” winter season for pets and other animals.

Theo is in the care of RSPCA Northamptonshire and is looking for his forever home.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Thousands of animals’ lives are

hanging in the balance this Christmas with animal neglect reports a real cause for concern -

including in Northamptonshire.

“Across England and Wales, our emergency line is getting a call about a neglected animal every 288 seconds. Combine those levels of neglect with rising abandonments, the cost of living crisis, and the cold weather this winter, and we fear this could be a very bleak time for animals.

“But there is hope. Our frontline officers work tirelessly to bring neglected animals to safety - and it’s the kind-hearted public who power these rescue efforts.”

Theo, who is 10 months old, is looking for his forever home, along with three other cats, after they were brought into the care of RSPCA Northamptonshire having been rescued by an inspector.

Theo is a happy and playful young fella who loves people. He is energetic and full of beans and loves spending his time playing with his balls and other toys. The RSPCA says he would be a great addition to any family and could live with other cats or with sensible children. He is looking for a home via the team at RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch and there is more

information on his rehoming profile.

Visit the find-a-pet page for more information on Theo and other animals in care in Northamptonshire.