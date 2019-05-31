More than 100 Daventry families evicted in five years

More than 100 Daventry families have been evicted from their homes over the last five years, new figures reveal.

They include 35 ‘no fault evictions’, which the Government has pledged to abolish to prevent landlords removing tenants from their homes at short notice and without giving a specific reason.

Ministry of Justice data shows that 171 households in Daventry District Council were evicted in the five years to March. Of these, 35 were subject to an ‘accelerated possession’ court order - used to remove tenants who have not left the property by the date set out in a section 21 notice, which can provide tenants with as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave once the fixed term in their tenancy expires.