More M1 queues after second crash in less than 24 hours on southbound stretch towards Northampton
Drivers warned to expect delays with reports of seven-mile tailbacks
Drivers are being warned of seven-mile tailbacks on the M1 southbound towards Northampton on Thursday lunchtime (December 30).
It follows a near carbon-copy of a crash which blocked the same stretch of carriageway between junction 17 and junction 16 less than 24 hours earlier.
Two lanes were closed following the latest shunt, although National Highways confirmed at 12.45pm that only the inside lane remained closed for recovery work.
Sensors showed traffic crawling back to Watford Gap services.
Up to three lanes were closed for around three hours on Wednesday following a multiple-vehicle crash leading to a fuel spill close to where the motorway reduces from four lanes to three heading into roadworks near junction 16.