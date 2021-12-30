More M1 queues after second crash in less than 24 hours on southbound stretch towards Northampton

Traffic backed up on the M1 heading towards Northampton for a second day running

Drivers are being warned of seven-mile tailbacks on the M1 southbound towards Northampton on Thursday lunchtime (December 30).

It follows a near carbon-copy of a crash which blocked the same stretch of carriageway between junction 17 and junction 16 less than 24 hours earlier.

Two lanes were closed following the latest shunt, although National Highways confirmed at 12.45pm that only the inside lane remained closed for recovery work.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensors showed traffic crawling back to Watford Gap services.