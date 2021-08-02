Monday morning queues on M1 southbound following shunt near Northampton
One lane is closed at junction 15 with traffic crawling
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 7:18 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 7:20 am
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 southbound all through rush-hour on Monday (August 2) following a shunt near Northampton.
Highways England says lane one is closed just before junction 15 with reports of a van involved in the smash.
A spokesman said "Traffic Officers and East Midlands Ambulance paramedics are currently at scene, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue are on their way.
"Congestion is building on the approach to the incident."
Queues were back to junction 16 by 7.10am with warnings of congestion until 9am.